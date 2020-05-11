Marathi actress Sayali Sanjeev finally lands her 'dream role'

MUMBAI: Popular Marathi actress Sayali Sanjeev is eagerly waiting for her next release, "Goshta Eka Paithanichi". For Sayali, it is more than a film.

"Every time someone goes to act, they always envision a certain role they would want to be a part of. With 'Paithanichi' it will always be one of my dream roles as it has so many shades of a woman in it, be it emotional, bold, adventurous, or simplicity all essences of a woman one gets to play in a lifetime. It is not a film for me, it's the way of life any actor would want to be a part of," Sayali said.

On Monday, the makers unveiled the film's teaser that shows Sayali as a simple but strong and confident woman who works hard to fulfill her dreams.

According to co-producer Akshay Bardapurkar, the movie will "prove that a woman with strong will and ability can never lose her endeavour to achieve what she desires".

"The simple yet beautiful film is currently in post-production and we will announce the release dates once we get a clear picture," he added.

The film also features actors Suvrat Joshi, Shashank Ketkar and Milind Gunaji, and is written and directed by Shantanu Ganesh Rode.

Abhayanand Singh, Akshay Bardapurkar and Chintamani have produced it under the banner of Golden Ratio Films, Planet Marathi and Lakeside Productions

