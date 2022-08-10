Mardaani 2 actor Vishal Jethwa welcomes a new member in his family

MUMBAI : Actor Vishal Jethwa is no doubt one of the most loved actors we have in the acting space. The actor got fame from his movie Mardaani 2 and was immensely loved for his intense acting and negative shade in the movie. He has emerged as one of the versatile actors in B Town who has created a strong fan base for himself.

We have seen and loved the actor in projects like the web series Human for Disney+hotstar, his character was indeed one of the most loved and appreciated ones and recently he got all the appreciation for his movie Salaam Venky along with the actress Kajol.

No doubt in a short period, he has delivered some great performances which have indeed created a strong mark in the hearts and minds of the fans and audiences. Also, the fans always look forward to the news and information about the actor. And now, recently the actor Vishal Jethwa has added a new member to his family. He has bought a new Mercedes.

The actor took to his Instagram handle status and shared glimpses of the new car. Indeed it is good news for all the Vishal Jethwa fans, and we look forward to seeing some good clicks and pictures of the actor along with his new car.

