Marjaavaan actor Riteish Deshmukh on politics and power

MUMBAI: Riteish Deshmukh was last seen in Housefull 4. Now, he is gearing up for his next, Marjaavaan.

The actor plays the role of three and a half foot baddie in Marjaavaan. In a conversation session with Mumbai Mirror, he spoke on many things including why he is not interested in politics despite being the son of former Maharashtra CM Vilasrao Deshmukh. When asked why he has stayed away from politics, to which he said, "I am my own person and while I respect everyone’s views, my job is to act in films, and that's what I am doing. I leave politics to my brothers."

When asked whether he ever got attracted to the power, to which the actor said he has seen power all in his life so it never really been attractive for him. He added that he is happy with his profession and he calls it his power. On the work front, in addition to Marjaavaan, the actor will be seen in Baaghi 3 alongside Tiger Shroff and Shraddha Kapoor. In the movie, he is playing Tiger's cop brother. In the same interview, he revealed that he is also working on a movie based on the life of Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj.