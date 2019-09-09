Marjaavaan’s Sidharth Malhotra and Rakul Preet Singh to dance to THIS recreated track

MUMBAI: Earlier, Sidharth Malhotra and Rakul Preet Singh came together for the film, Aiyaary. Now, they are all set to work together in another project. They have been roped in for Marjaavaan. Directed by Milap Zaveri, the action film also stars Riteish Deshmukh and Tara Sutaria in the lead roles. The film is expected to hit the screens this year.

Sidharth has danced to a groovy track for the actioner featuring Nushrat Bharucha. There are reports that Nikkhil Advani will be using a version of Masakali also in his production venture. Now, according to latest report in Pinkvilla, Marjaavaan will have another old song recreated. A source told the portal, "It's a track from Feroz Khan and Vinod Khanna starrer Dayavan. It's called Chahe Meri Jaan Tu Le Le and is featured on Baahubali fame actress Ramya Krishnan. In Marjaavaan, they have reworked on the audio and made it more contemporary. Sidharth and Rakul both shot for the same."