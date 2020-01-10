Marvel's 'Doctor Strange' sequel to have new director

MUMBAI: Filmmaker Scott Derrickson is stepping down as director of Marvels "Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness".



In a statement, the studio confirmed his departure attributing it to "creative differences", reports variety.com.



Derrickson, who oversaw the first "Doctor Strange", will remain attached to the project as an executive producer.



"Marvel Studios and Scott Derrickson have amicably parted ways on ‘Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness' due to creative differences. We remain grateful to Scott for his contributions to the MCU," read the statement by Marvel.



Derrickson also said the decision was mutual.



"Marvel and I have mutually agreed to part ways on ‘Doctor Strange: In the Multiverse of Madness' due to creative differences," Derrickson tweeted, adding: "I am thankful for our collaboration and will remain on as EP."



The film will begin production in May. The search for a replacement is currently underway.



"Doctor Strange" was a critical and commercial success when it released in 2016. The sequel will find Benedict Cumberbatch returning as Strange, a master of mystic arts. Elizabeth Olsen is also expected to reprise her role as Scarlet Witch.



"Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness" is scheduled to release on May 7, 2021.