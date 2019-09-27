Mary Kom beats Deepika Padukone and Priyanka Chopra in THIS

MUMBAI: World boxing champion Mary Kom has achieved another milestone! She has become the Most Admired Woman in India.



The Most Admired Man was given to Prime Minister Narendra Modi leading the list and MS Dhoni second to him with 8.58%. In the female categories, Mary Kom has raced ahead of everyone, topping the chart. The survey to pick ‘Most Admired Man and Woman’ was conducted by YouGov where 42,000 people from 41 countries were considered on the basis of likability, influence, awareness and trustworthiness.



Mary Kom competed with Kiran Bedi, Lata Mangeshkar, Sushma Swaraj and Bollywood beauties like Deepika Padukone and Priyanka Chopra. Mary achieved an admirable score of 10.36%, where Deepika scored 6.35% on fifth position and Priyanka followed with 5.11% on the eighth position. Amazingly Mary is the only sportsperson on the list of top 25 women as per conducted survey. Mary Kom herself was surprised with it and her astonishment was very much evident on her Twitter handle.



Mary’s Tweet reads, “Is it ? I can’t believe it...Woah and thank you.”



Take a look below:

Is it ? I can’t believe it...Woah and thank you. https://t.co/E2tmKj41OM pic.twitter.com/GqlTX5JnOv — Mary Kom (@MangteC) September 26, 2019