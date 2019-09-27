News

Mary Kom beats Deepika Padukone and Priyanka Chopra in THIS

TellychakkarTeam's picture
By TellychakkarTeam
27 Sep 2019 07:44 PM

MUMBAI: World boxing champion Mary Kom has achieved another milestone! She has become the Most Admired Woman in India.

The Most Admired Man was given to Prime Minister Narendra Modi leading the list and MS Dhoni second to him with 8.58%. In the female categories, Mary Kom has raced ahead of everyone, topping the chart. The survey to pick ‘Most Admired Man and Woman’ was conducted by YouGov where 42,000 people from 41 countries were considered on the basis of likability, influence, awareness and trustworthiness.  

Mary Kom competed with Kiran Bedi, Lata Mangeshkar, Sushma Swaraj and Bollywood beauties like Deepika Padukone and Priyanka Chopra. Mary achieved an admirable score of 10.36%, where Deepika scored 6.35% on fifth position and Priyanka followed with 5.11% on the eighth position.  Amazingly Mary is the only sportsperson on the list of top 25 women as per conducted survey. Mary Kom herself was surprised with it and her astonishment was very much evident on her Twitter handle. 

Mary’s Tweet reads, “Is it ? I can’t believe it...Woah and thank you.” 

Take a look below: 

Tags > World Boxing Champion, Mary Kom, Prime Minister, Narendra Modi, MS Dhoni, Kiran Bedi, Lata Mangeshkar, Sushma Swaraj, Deepika Padukone, Priyanka Chopra,

Add new comment

Related Video

Also See

Latest

Slideshow

Prashant Samtani clicks Siddharth Nigam

Prashant Samtani clicks Siddharth Nigam
more slideshows Click Here

Recent Video
27 Sep 2019 04:10 PM | TellychakkarTeam
Guess who is YHM actress Aditi Bhatia committed to!
Guess who is YHM actress Aditi Bhatia committed... | watch it
more videos Click Here
best-show-btm
best-show-btm best-show-btm

Hot Downloads

Tanuj Virwani
Tanuj Virwani
Veena Malik
Veena Malik
Aalesha
Aalesha
Yami Gautam
Yami Gautam
Ambika
Ambika
Ajaz Khan
Ajaz Khan
Meryl Streep
Meryl Streep
Emma Watson
Emma Watson
Shiv Pandit
Shiv Pandit
Ashish Kapoor
Ashish Kapoor

past seven days