Masaba Gupta says her working style hasn't changed 'one bit' after marriage

Couturier-actress Masaba Gupta, who is known for her work in streaming shows like 'Masaba Masaba' and 'Modern Love Mumbai', said that marriage hasn't affected her work or her style of working even one bit.
Submitted by TellychakkarTeam on Sun, 02/26/2023 - 19:45
movie_image: 
Masaba Gupta says her working style hasn't changed 'one bit' after marriage

MUMBAI: Couturier-actress Masaba Gupta, who is known for her work in streaming shows like 'Masaba Masaba' and 'Modern Love Mumbai', said that marriage hasn't affected her work or her style of working even one bit.

The actress was talking to media on the launch of the latest beauty offerings of 'Lovechild', her beauty line in association with lifestyle fashion e-commerce platform, Myntra, and shared that her husband Satyadeep Mishra, who can be seen in the recently released streaming show 'Jehanabad - Of Love & War', is a very "chilled out" guy and both of them enjoy and revel in their individual spaces as much as they do as a pair.

The actress said: "My husband is a very disconnected human being from the outside world, he is very chilled out. So, nothing has changed after marriage."

The couple tied the nuptial knot on January 27, 2023, and they haven't gone for their honeymoon simply because they both love their work.

"I'm obsessed with work and continue to do so, my team is in fact waiting for me to go on a honeymoon so that they could get a few days off," Masaba added.

SOURCE: IANS

Masaba Gupta Masaba Masaba Modern Love Mumbai Lovechild Jehanabad - Of Love & War honeymoon Instagram TellyChakkar
Like
0
Love
0
Haha
0
Yay
0
Wow
0
Sad
0
Angry
0

Subscribe Here

Enter your e-mail address below.
TellychakkarTeam's picture

About Author

Submitted by TellychakkarTeam on Sun, 02/26/2023 - 19:45

Comments

Add new comment

Or log in with...

Tellychakkar Google News Follow
Top Stories
Spoiler Alert! Rabb Se Hai Dua: Raahat in a major dilemma
MUMBAI :Rab Se Hai Dua by Zee Tv, produced by Prateek Sharma is about a Haider and Dua, who play husband and wife. But...
Tillotama: 'Aditya can make you nervous with amount of homework he does'
MUMBAI :Actress Tillotama Shome, who is receiving a lot of positive response to her work in the recently released...
Bhuvan Bam: Won't be wrong to say we've tried shooting in between our busy cricket schedules
MUMBAI :Comedian, singer and YouTube personality Bhuvan Bam recalled playing cricket on the sets and shared how it was...
Amrish Puri's grandson Vardhan set for untitled international project
MUMBAI : Veteran actor Amrish Puri's grandson, Vardhan Puri, who made his film debut in 2019 with the film 'Yeh Saali...
Masaba Gupta says her working style hasn't changed 'one bit' after marriage
MUMBAI: Couturier-actress Masaba Gupta, who is known for her work in streaming shows like 'Masaba Masaba' and 'Modern...
Priyank Sharma: Breakup has taught me that moving on is for real
MUMBAI: 'Laal Ishq' actor Priyank Sharma, who is currently seen in the web show 'Jab We Matched', talked about love,...
Recent Stories
Amrish Puri's grandson Vardhan set for untitled international project
Amrish Puri's grandson Vardhan set for untitled international project

Latest Video

Related Stories
Mrunal Thakur on 'Kudiyee Ni Teri Vibe': Wanted to own my body, my dancing skill
Mrunal Thakur on 'Kudiyee Ni Teri Vibe': Wanted to own my body, my dancing skill
Rani Mukerji: In Yash uncle's films, women had an equal or better part than men
Rani Mukerji: In Yash uncle's films, women had an equal or better part than men
Lucky Ali on not doing B'wood tracks now, his love for Delhi & bouts of self-doubt
Lucky Ali on not doing B'wood tracks now, his love for Delhi & bouts of self-doubt
Akshay Oberoi can't wait to start working on 'Laal Rang 2'
Akshay Oberoi can't wait to start working on 'Laal Rang 2'
Pia Bajpiee recalls how she continued shooting for 'Lost' when her brother passed away
Pia Bajpiee recalls how she continued shooting for 'Lost' when her brother passed away
SRK: I'll never retire from acting, will have to be fired
SRK: I'll never retire from acting, will have to be fired