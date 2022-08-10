Massive set to be constructed for Salman-SRK action scene in 'Tiger 3'

The makers of the upcoming actioner 'Tiger 3' will be constructing a huge set for Salman Khan and Shah Rukh Khan's action scene in the film and it will take 45 days to build it.
Submitted by Tellychakkar Team on Sun, 03/26/2023 - 20:52
movie_image: 
Massive set to be constructed for Salman-SRK action scene in 'Tiger 3'

MUMBAI:The makers of the upcoming actioner 'Tiger 3' will be constructing a huge set for Salman Khan and Shah Rukh Khan's action scene in the film and it will take 45 days to build it.

"Salman Khan and Shah Rukh Khan will be seen on screen again in 'Tiger 3' and Aditya Chopra and director Maneesh Sharma have planned this to be the biggest surprise element of the film. YRF has quietly commissioned to build a massive set that will take about 45 days to build to shoot a scene in which Salman and SRK are set to do mind-boggling action!" informed a source.

The source added: "When Salman appeared in 'Pathaan' to help SRK, all hell broke loose in theatres and people went into frenzy seeing their biggest cinema idols beat people to pulp! Now, it's encore time in Tiger 3 and expect Salman and SRK to pull off crazy, adrenaline pumping, high-intensity action sequences that will blow people's minds.

'Tiger 3' also stars Katrina Kaif as super-spy Zoya and Emraan Hashmi as the villain. It is set to release on Diwali.

SOURCE-IANS

 

The makers of the upcoming actioner 'Tiger 3' will be constructing a huge set for Salman Khan and Shah Rukh Khan's action scene TellyChakkar
Like
0
Love
0
Haha
1
Yay
0
Wow
0
Sad
0
Angry
0

Subscribe Here

Enter your e-mail address below.
Tellychakkar Team's picture

About Author

Submitted by Tellychakkar Team on Sun, 03/26/2023 - 20:52

Comments

Add new comment

Or log in with...

Tellychakkar Google News Follow
Top Stories
Spoiler Alert! Rabb Se Hai Dua: Raahat in a major dilemma
MUMBAI :Rab Se Hai Dua by Zee Tv, produced by Prateek Sharma is about a Haider and Dua, who play husband and wife. But...
Actor Jatin Singh Jamwal Opens up About Playing 'Tarun's Character in 'Chashni ' Says , 'My friends and family members says , "We can't Belive Tu Itna Zyada Harami type Role Play Kar Skta hai ".
MUMBAI :Actor Jatin Singh Jamwal who has recently join the new show of star plus ' Chashni ' opens up about his...
Massive set to be constructed for Salman-SRK action scene in 'Tiger 3'
MUMBAI:The makers of the upcoming actioner 'Tiger 3' will be constructing a huge set for Salman Khan and Shah Rukh Khan...
Karishma Sawant explains how her character changes post 'Yeh Rishta...' leap
MUMBAI: Karishma Sawant is seen as Arohi in 'Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai' (YRKKH). Recently, the show went through a...
Must Read! Kareena Kapoor Khan says after she married Saif Ali Khan, it suddenly became a ‘cool thing’
MUMBAI: Bollywood actress Kareena Kapoor Khan is one of the most sought after and talented actresses we have in the...
Karan Khanna joins 'Kyunkii Tum Hi Ho'; promises to lift show to greater heights
MUMBAI: Actor Karan Khanna, who has been part of reality shows like 'Just Dance' and 'Splitsvilla', has now joined the...
Recent Stories
Massive set to be constructed for Salman-SRK action scene in 'Tiger 3'
Massive set to be constructed for Salman-SRK action scene in 'Tiger 3'

Latest Video

Related Stories
Kareena Kapoor Khan says after she married Saif Ali Khan
Must Read! Kareena Kapoor Khan says after she married Saif Ali Khan, it suddenly became a ‘cool thing’
Dubey
Sad Demise! Bhojpuri Actress Akansha Dubey Dies by Suicide at 25!
SRK as Rambo, Akshay as Indiana Jones, Ajay as Maximus: AI reimagines B-Town stars
SRK as Rambo, Akshay as Indiana Jones, Ajay as Maximus: AI reimagines B-Town stars
Adah Sharma goes on banana diet for her upcoming film 'Commando 4'
Adah Sharma goes on banana diet for her upcoming film 'Commando 4'
'Bheed' director Anubhav Sinha says such films are difficult to make
'Bheed' director Anubhav Sinha says such films are difficult to make
Showing lockdown-Partition similarities 'deeply personal
Anubhav Sinha: Showing lockdown-Partition similarities 'deeply personal'