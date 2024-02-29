Masti 4 Update: Riteish Deshmukh, Vivek Oberoi and Aftab Shivdasani to come back with Masti 4, details inside

Submitted by Mitul Kansara on Thu, 02/29/2024 - 12:30
MUMBAI: Masti is one of the most loved franchises in the Hindi movies industry and gives a fresh erotic comedy to the audience which is not something that the audience gets to watch a lot. Masti was released in 2004 with the cast featuring Riteish Deshmukh, Genelia D’souza, Aftab Shivdasani, Amrita Rao, Vivek Oberoi, Lara Dutta, Tara Sharma, Ajay Devgn, and many more.

The first part of the movie was successful and later in the year 2013 we got to watch Grand Masti and then in the year 2016 the makers brought Great Grand Masti. Now, things are taking a turn for good as the fourth instalment of the movie is on its way.

However, things have changed now for good and soon we will get to see some really good updates from the makers of the movie. Starting with the update we are going to give you ahead.

So Milap Zaveri and the team of Masti reunited recently and now it is confirmed that Masti 4 is on its way as the actors have given their dates and the director is ready too. There was even a picture earlier where the audience got to see the team of Masti together.

Well, it is only going to be interesting to watch this upcoming movie come to reality as the audience have been waiting for it for a long time.

Tell us what you think about the Masti franchise, in the comment section below.

Stay tuned to tellychakkar.com for more updates from the world of entertainment.

Submitted by Mitul Kansara on Thu, 02/29/2024 - 12:30

