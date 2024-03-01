Masti 4: Will Milap Zaveri be able to bring Indra Kumar's magic on-screen?

MUMBAI: No doubt, one of the most loved franchise of Indian cinema is Masti. After the successful run of Masti, we have seen the sequel Grand Masti and followed by Great Grand Masti. The franchise has created a solid mark in the hearts of the fans who always look forward to further part of the movie. The third part was not appreciated as it was leaked online much before the release. But over the time, it was appreciated.

Today, the 4th part of the movie has been announced and this has grabbed the attention of the audience all over and all the fans of Masti franchise are looking forward to the fourth part. All the parts of the movie Masti is directed by in Indra Kumar, but this time, the 4th part will be directed by Milap Zaveri.

Also read - Wow! Milap Zaveri to reunite with Vivek Oberoi, Ritiesh Deshmukh and Aftab Shivdasani for Masti 4?

This has been noticed by the fans all over the internet and there are many comments floating all over the internet saying that they want Indra Kumar back as Milap Zaveri may not do justice to the franchise.

Do you think director Milap Zaveri will deliver justice to the movie franchise for Masti 4? Do let us know in the comment section below.

For more news from the world of Cinema, OTT and television, keep reading Tellychakkar.

Also read - Masti 4: Riteish Deshmukh, Vivek Oberoi and Aftab Shivdasani to come back with a sequel of Masti, details inside