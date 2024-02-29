Masti 4: Will Milap Zaveri get the magic of Indra Kumar?

Masti 4 is recently announced and the director of the fourth instalment is not Indra Kumar but it is Milap Zaveri, and do you think he pull the flavour
MUMBAI: No doubt one of the most loved franchise of Indian cinema is Masti, after the successful run of part 1 Masti, later we have seen the sequel Grand Masti and followed by Great Grand Masti, the franchise has created a solid mark in the hearts of the fans who always look forward to the further part of the movie, the third part was not appreciated as we know because the movie had faced ;leak online much before the release, but over the time it was appreciated.

Today the 4th part of the movie has been announced and this has grabbed the attention of the audience all over and all the fans of the movie series Masti are looking forward to the fourth part of the movie, and for all the fans if you remember all the parts of the movie Masti is directed by in Indra Kumar but this time for the 4th part will be directed by Milap Zaveri and not Indra Kumar.

Also read - Wow! Milap Zaveri to reunite with Vivek Oberoi, Ritiesh Deshmukh and Aftab Shivdasani for Masti 4?

This has been noticed by the fans all over the internet and there are many comments that are floating all over the internet saying that they want INdra Kumar back as the director of Masti 4 and not Milap Zaveri as he may not do justice to the franchise.

What you think director Milap Zaveri will deliver justice to the movie franchise for Masti 4, or Indra Kumar should be back as the director, do let us know in the comment section below.

For more news from the world of Cinema, OTT and television, keep reading Tellychakkar.

Also read - Masti 4: Riteish Deshmukh, Vivek Oberoi and Aftab Shivdasani to come back with a sequel of Masti, details inside

About Author

