MC Sher, with love! Siddhant Chaturvedi’s notes are the favourite treat to his fans and we’re totally crushing as ever

MUMBAI: MC Sher became a sensation and the entire nation was hit by the storm who made us all his fan girls. Not just his character because a pathbreaking example for us all out here but it is his charisma that really makes us skip our heartbeat. The teacher to Murad in Gully Boy, MC Sher and Siddhant Chaturved- reel and real ones are very similar and the proof is his #MyNotes!

King of the battles of rap in his debut film, the character essayed by Siddhant became a hit for the raps that he composed. In real life as well, his poetries and couplets are what make him our favourite out there. To all you girls, the treat is also the very artsy picture that he puts along which totally is the deja vu to our MC Sher hearthrob times, that never seem to fade away.

Siddhant makes sure he puts the most profound words together and posts them for his fans. “Creased shirt, crumpled thoughts, wrinkled memories, yet an ironed out smile :) .

#MyNotes | s |”, he had posted. Another one was, “Far away from wheels and bricks

we found mud and tricks. .

#MyNotes | s |”. With a gulp of emotions we read, “She keeps me afloat,

and I seldom mention her in #MyNotes | s |”. And more emotions that come straight out of the page that sometimes we resonate with, Siddhant shares, “She took a part of me and I did not realise, till she walked off; underlined by a smile #MyNotes | s |”.

While on the work front, Siddhant will next be seen in Bunty Aur Babli 2 followed by Shakun Batra's untitled next alongside Deepika Padukone and Ananya Panday, Gully Boy’s MC Sher would always stay close. To find the similarities between the real and reel, Siddhant’s next #MyNotes truly stay much awaited by the fans and the world!