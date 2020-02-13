MC Sher shines on! Siddhant Chaturvedi conferred with the prestigious ‘Dadasaheb Phalke Award' for best debut

MUMBAI: Siddhant Chaturvedi has made a place for himself in the industry like no other; as a promising debutant. In recognition of this talent and his promising performance in Gully Boy, Siddhant Chaturvedi recently received the most prestigious award Dadasaheb Phalke Award for best debut. The actor attended the pre-award ceremony and received the accolade.

For the very first time the team announced one winner on the day of its launch. Siddhant Chaturvedi is given the best male debutante award for Gully Boy. This actor aka MC Sher has carved an irreplaceable place in our hearts of the audience and has raised the bar high with his projects ever since.

Siddhant Chaturvedi was felicitated with 'The Dadasaheb Phalke Award' for the Best Debut and the actor shared a picture writing, “#BestDebut and Thankyou ." Siddhant has a warm smile on his face as he is looking at the award. The actor is extremely grateful for constantly receiving so much love and appreciation from the audiences and the industry alike.

The main event of the DadaSaheb Phalke International Film Festival will be held on 20th February will be felicitated. The accolade is India's highest award in cinema and this marks another huge achievement for Siddhant.

'The Silent Find of the Year' after such a breakthrough performance has been signed up by three big production houses and we will see him in three different avatars back to back. Siddhant is busy juggling between the three characters.

Siddhant gave life to the perfect character as he has rightly become the MC Sher to their Murad and an inspiration for the underground rap scenario.

On the work front, Siddhant will next be seen in Bunty Aur Babli 2 followed by Shakun Batra's untitled alongside Deepika Padukone and Ananya Panday. GullyBoy is going to hit the one year mark on Valentine’s day and Siddhant has been constantly sharing an exciting countdown to where it all started.