Meera Chopra served maggots in food at Ahmedabad hotel

26 Aug 2019 03:32 PM

MUMBAI: Actress Priyanka Chopra's cousin Meera Chopra was a dish with live maggots crawling in her food at a luxury hotel here.

Meera took to Instagram to share a video of the incident. In the clip, maggots can be seen crawling on the platter in which Meera's food was served at Ahmedabad's DoubleTree by Hilton hotel.

"Staying in Double Tree in Ahembdabad. Double Tree Ahmedabad And got maggots in my food. You pay bomb for these hotels and they feed you maggots. Its so shocking @fssai_safefood please take some immediate action. Where are the health safety regulations now!" she captioned the image.

On the acting front, Meera will soon be seen in "Section 375", where she plays a rape victim.

The film is based on Section 375 of the Indian Penal Code. In the film, Richa Chadha plays a public prosecutor fighting to get justice for her client, who claims she was raped by a filmmaker (played by Rahul Bhatt), being defended by Akshaye Khanna's character in court.

The courtroom drama will release on September 13.

Spurce: IANS

