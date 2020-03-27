Meet Ananya Pandey's hot cousin

MUMBAI: These days, star kids have a fan following as much as that of their parents. They make headlines for everything they do. Star kids like Ananya Pandey, Suhana Khan, and the very famous Taimur Ali Khan never fail to grab the audience’s attention.

Bollywood siblings also often grab eyeballs. Recently, we saw many pictures of Sara Ali Khan with brother Ibrahim Khan, Suhana with Aaryan Khan, and many others.

This time, we are talking about someone who has raised the temperature on social media. Well, it is none other than Alana Pandey, Ananya Pandey's hot cousin.

In these pictures, we see the hot and sizzling Alanna Pandey raising the temperature on social media and grabbing all the attention.

The sister of the very famous Ananya, she has an immense fan following.

And also kin another post below, she was seen doing yoga.

Alanna is seen performing yoga with her rumoured boyfriend.

Well this definitely raises the temperature, and we really hope to see her in Bollywood soon, as she already has a huge to fan following.