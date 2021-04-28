Meet Bollywood's bombshell Nora Fatehi's family

MUMBAI: Nora Fatehi is one such actress of Bollywood who needs no introduction.

The Moroccan beauty rose to fame with Dilbar from Satyamev Jayati and there was no looking back.

In fact, Nora's dance number Dilbar created a new record by achieving 1 billion views.

The stunning diva began her career by appearing in the Bollywood film Roar: Tigers of the Sundarbans.

ALSO READ: Nora Fatehi opens up about her childhood and learning from variety and diversity

Nora has worked in the South Indian industry as well. She gained popularity in Telugu cinema by doing item numbers in films like Temper, Baahubali: The Beginning and Kick 2 and has also starred in two Malayalam films, Double Barrel and Kayamkulam Kochunni.

While Nora is much in demand when it comes to her dance numbers these days, the actress is setting new records with each of her songs.

Nora enjoys a massive fan following across the nation and also in many parts of the world.

Her popularity has increased a lot over the past few years. The actress has a whopping 26.5 million followers on Instagram.

Nora's Instagram is flooded with sexy pictures from her photoshoots, dance videos, and also some from her personal life.

While we see Nora sharing so many beautiful moments with her friends and co-stars from various projects, we never got any glimpses of her family members.

Nora has a younger brother named Omar Fatehi.

So, here are a few pictures of Nora and her family that will brighten your day.

What's your take on Nora's cute family? Tell us in the comments.

Stay tuned to TellyChakkar for all the latest updates.

ALSO READ: Nora Fatehi to be BACK in India’s Best Dancer on public demand!