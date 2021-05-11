Meet Hansika Motwani’s new friend

MUMBAI: Actress Hansika Motwani who is known for her role as a child artist in the movie Koi Mil Gaya along with Hrithik Roshan, has won the hearts of millions across the globe. Later the actress went on to impress the fans with her acting skills in south and Bollywood industry as a leading lady.

The actress is known not only for her amazing acting skills but also for her cuteness and her looks. The fans all over never fail to express their love towards the actress and admire her beauty. They keep on sharing posts of the actress.

Today the actress was seen grabbing the attention of the fans by dropping the small glimpse of her new buddy, whose name is Teddy Motwani.

Here are the pictures shared by the actress

Sharing these adorable and cute pictures of her pet the actress made her fans meet her new buddy, Teddy Motwani, and surely we cannot take our eyes off her partner. These clicks of the actress with her new buddy is winning the hearts of the fans all over.

How did you like this new partner of the actress? Let us know in the comments section below.

On the work front the actress will be next seen in Tamil movie Maha.

