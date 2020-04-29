Meet Nysa Devgn’s someone special

MUMBAI: Bollywood star kids make headlines for every small thing they do. From Kareena Kapoor’s son Taimur to Suneil Shetty’s daughter Athiya Shetty, we hear a lot of news about celeb kids.

One of the most talked star kids in Bollywood is none other than Nysa Devgn, daughter of Ajay Devgn and Kajol.

Kajol continues to win our hearts even today, much after her debut in the 90s. The actress is known for her versatility in all her movies. One can never forget her talent in movies like Dushman, Pyaar Kiya To Darna Kya, Fanaa, KKHH, K3G, and many others.

The actress shares a very special bond with her daughter. The put up many pictures on social media together. She is the special person in Nysa’s life.

Nysa has been clicked many times around the city with her family and Ajay, but these pictures of the mother and daughter will leave you speechless.

Have a look.

In these pictures, Nysa resembles her mother a lot. Their latest pictures are a treat, and they looked stunning in black outfits.

