News

Meet Nysa Devgn’s someone special

Nysa Devgn, daughter of superstars Ajay Devgn and Kajol, has someone special in her life.

FarhanKhan's picture
By FarhanKhan
29 Apr 2020 05:50 PM

MUMBAI: Bollywood star kids make headlines for every small thing they do. From Kareena Kapoor’s son Taimur to Suneil Shetty’s daughter Athiya Shetty, we hear a lot of news about celeb kids.

One of the most talked star kids in Bollywood is none other than Nysa Devgn, daughter of Ajay Devgn and Kajol.

Kajol continues to win our hearts even today, much after her debut in the 90s.  The actress is known for her versatility in all her movies. One can never forget her talent in movies like Dushman, Pyaar Kiya To Darna Kya, Fanaa, KKHH, K3G, and many others.

The actress shares a very special bond with her daughter. The put up many pictures on social media together. She is the special person in Nysa’s life.

Nysa has been clicked many times around the city with her family and Ajay, but these pictures of the mother and daughter will leave you speechless.

Have a look.

In these pictures, Nysa resembles her mother a lot. Their latest pictures are a treat, and they looked stunning in black outfits.

Share your views in the comment section below.

For more Bollywood updates, stay tuned to TellyChakkar.

Tags Nysa Devgn Ajay Devgn Bollywood Dushman Pyaar Kiya To Darna Kya Fanaa KKHH K3G TellyChakkar

Subscribe Here

Enter your e-mail address below.

Related Video

Also See

 
 
 

Slideshow

Meet late actor Irrfan Khan's family

more slideshows Click Here

Slideshow

TV actresses who recently donned motherhood

more slideshows Click Here

poll

Who looks dapper in a suit?

Shaheer Sheikh
Vote Now
previous polls Click Here

poll

Parth Samthaan looks best in:

Parth Samthaan
Vote Now
previous polls Click Here