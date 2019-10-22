Meet Priyadarshan’s favorites: The two AKs

MUMBAI: Priyadarshan is one of the most successful directors of Bollywood. The director has given massive hits such as Hera Pheri, Hungama, Hulchul, Garam Masala, and De Dana Dan.

Every director has his own favorite stars whom they like work with. Karan Johar loves working with Shah Rukh Khan, Vishal Bhardwaj with Shahid Kapoor, and Sanjay Leela Bhansali with Ranveer Singh. The same goes for Priyadarshan, but he doesn’t have one but two such actors.

The ace director has worked with Akshay Kumar and Akshaye Khanna in several movies, and all the movies have been hits at the box office. With Akshay Kumar, the director has given hits like Garam Masala, Hera Pheri, De Dana Dan, Bhagam Bhag, and Bhool Bhulaiyaa. With talented actor Akshaye Khanna, the director has given massive hits like Hulchul, Hungama, and Mere Baap Pehle Aap.

On many occasions, he has said that he considers these actors to be his lucky mascots and that he has a comfort level in working with them.

Well, there is no doubt that this director and actor combination is a hit one. Very soon, Priyadarshan will start shooting for Hera Pheri 3 along with Akshay Kumar, and we can’t keep calm.