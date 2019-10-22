News

Meet Priyadarshan’s favorites: The two AKs

Ektaa Kumaran's picture
By Ektaa Kumaran
22 Oct 2019 06:56 PM

MUMBAI: Priyadarshan is one of the most successful directors of Bollywood. The director has given massive hits such as Hera Pheri, Hungama, Hulchul, Garam Masala, and De Dana Dan.

Every director has his own favorite stars whom they like work with. Karan Johar loves working with Shah Rukh Khan, Vishal Bhardwaj with Shahid Kapoor, and Sanjay Leela Bhansali with Ranveer Singh. The same goes for Priyadarshan, but he doesn’t have one but two such actors.

The ace director has worked with Akshay Kumar and Akshaye Khanna in several movies, and all the movies have been hits at the box office. With Akshay Kumar, the director has given hits like Garam Masala, Hera Pheri, De Dana Dan, Bhagam Bhag, and Bhool Bhulaiyaa. With talented actor Akshaye Khanna, the director has given massive hits like Hulchul, Hungama, and Mere Baap Pehle Aap.

On many occasions, he has said that he considers these actors to be his lucky mascots and that he has a comfort level in working with them.

Well, there is no doubt that this director and actor combination is a hit one. Very soon, Priyadarshan will start shooting for Hera Pheri 3 along with Akshay Kumar, and we can’t keep calm.

 
 
Tags > Priyadarshan, Akshay Kumar, Akshaye Khanna, Hera Pheri, Hungama, Hulchul, Garam Masala, De Dana Dan, Bollywood, TellyChakkar,

Add new comment

Related Video

Also See

Latest

Recent Video
22 Oct 2019 06:58 PM | TellychakkarTeam
BB13 Nomination Special | Who will get nominated this week amongst the guys?
BB13 Nomination Special | Who will get nominated... | watch it
more videos Click Here

Slideshow

Cast of Sand Ki Aankh and Made in China on The...

Cast of Sand Ki Aankh and Made in China on The Kapil Sharma Show
more slideshows Click Here
best-show-btm
best-show-btm best-show-btm

Hot Downloads

Manish Naggdev
Gunjan Utreja
Gunjan Utreja
Sushant Divgikar
Sushant Divgikar
Abhinav Shukla
Abhinav Shukla
Ronit Roy
Ronit Roy
Adaa Khan
Adaa Khan
Manisha Koirala
Manisha Koirala
Aniruddh Dave
Aniruddh Dave
Vinny Arora
Vinny Arora
Divyanka Tripathi
Divyanka Tripathi

past seven days