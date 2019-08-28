News

Meet Sara Ali Khan’s mother, Amrita Singh’s SPECIAL SOMEONE…

By TellychakkarTeam
28 Aug 2019 04:34 PM

MUMBAI: Sara Ali Khan is slowly climbing the ladders of success.

From her film to how she is sweating it out in the gym to what her lifestyle is, everything is on the checklist of the paparazzi. Sara has already short for her forth film by now and we also love the way she puts up pictures with her family members on social media, especially with the little munchkin Taimur.

However, today she took to social media to share who is her mother, Amrita Singh’s favourite child!

She put up a post on her social media handle with a picture of their dog Fuffy and revealed that indeed Fuffy is Amrita’s favourite! 

