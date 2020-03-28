Meet Shilpa Shetty, the carrom champion

MUMBAI: Shilpa Shetty made her debut opposite the king of romance Shah Rukh Khan in Baazigar. Her acting skills were appreciated and loved by all. She has given remarkable performances in films such as Rishtey, Dhadkan, Garv, and Apne.

The actress is now all set to tickle your funny bone with her next movie Hungama 2, which is a sequel to the superhit movie Hungama. This too will be directed by Priyadarshan

As the world fights against the Covid-19 outbreak, a 21-day lockdown has been announced in India. Since then, many celebs are taking to social media to share what they are doing at home. Even Shilpa took to Insta to show us how she is spending her quarantine time.

The actress was seen exploring her talent in a game of carrom with her family.

Have a look.

While they all play, her husband Raj Kundra takes the video.

Hungama 2, which also stars Meezaan Jaffrey and Paresh Rawal, is slated to release on 14th August 2020.

Stay tuned to this space for more updates.