Meet Tamannaah Bhatia’s first co-star Samir Aftab

Tamannaah Bhatia is a big name in the Indian film industry. Many people think that her first Bollywood film was Ajay Devgn starrer Himmatwala, but her first Hindi film was Chand Sa Roshan Chehra which starred Samir Aftab in the lead role.
MUMBAI : Everyone thinks that Tamannaah Bhatia started her career with South movies and made her Bollywood debut with the 2013 release Himmatwala. But, not many know that she actually made her acting debut with a Hindi film before moving her ways towards South films.

In 2005, the actress was seen in a movie titled Chand Sa Roshan Chehra. It was her acting debut and was a huge disaster at the box office. While Tamannaah went on to make a great career in South films, her co-star Samir Aftab didn’t create any buzz around.

After Chand Sa Roshan Chehra, Samir was seen in a few films like Sun Zarra, Shadow, Musaa: The Most Wanted, Krantiveer: The Revolution, and others. Just like Chand Sa Roshan Chehra, all these movies also failed to make a mark at the box office and didn’t make any buzz.

Well, after a not so successful career as an actor in Bollywood, Samir started producing films and he started doing Bhojpuri movies as an actor. Till now he has produced movies like Vaadhdivsachya Haardik Shubhechcha (Marathi), Ghulami (Bhojpuri), Bhaybheet (Marathi), and Ek Duje Ke Liye 2 (Marathi).

We tried to dig into the social media of Samir Aftab, and we got an Instagram account with just 8K followers, and a few pictures are shared on it from the sets of his movies. Check out those pictures below…

  
Would you like to watch Samir in a Bollywood film again? Let us know in the comments below.

 

