Meet the Handsome Pranksters of Bollywood -Akshay Kumar, Raj Kundra, Ajay Devgn and more

Submitted by TellychakkarTeam on Fri, 04/05/2024 - 15:35
movie_image: 
Akshay Kumar, Raj Kundra, Ajay Devgn

MUMBAI: In the glitz and glamour of Bollywood, some actors bring a fun and mischievous side to the scene by pulling off hilarious pranks behind the scenes. From practical jokes to light-hearted gags, these stars keep the showbiz lively with their playful antics. Here's a glimpse into the world of Bollywood's pranksters:

Akshay Kumar: The king of comedy himself, Akshay Kumar is no stranger to pulling off epic pranks. With his quick wit and mischievous charm, Kumar keeps his co-stars on their toes, ensuring that there's never a dull moment on set.

Raj Kundra: Known for his witty charm, Raj Kundra is a prankster extraordinaire. Whether it's setting up elaborate pranks on friends or pulling off spontaneous antics on social media, Kundra keeps everyone laughing with his playful spirit.

Ajay Devgn: Despite his intense on-screen persona, Ajay Devgn is a prankster at heart. With a knack for timing and creativity, Devgn is notorious for surprising his co-stars and crew members with unexpected pranks. 

Varun Dhawan: With his infectious energy and lively personality, Varun Dhawan is the life of the party both on and off-screen. From silly antics to clever pranks, Dhawan's playful nature adds a dose of laughter to every film set he graces.

Tiger Shroff: Despite his action-packed roles, Tiger Shroff has a playful side that often surfaces in the form of hilarious pranks. Whether it's teasing his co-stars or staging elaborate gags, Shroff brings a sense of fun and spontaneity.

 

Akshay Kumar Raj Kundra Ajay Devgn Bollywood Tiger Shroff Varun Dhawan
Like
0
Love
0
Haha
0
Yay
0
Wow
0
Sad
0
Angry
0

Subscribe Here

Enter your e-mail address below.
TellychakkarTeam's picture

About Author

Submitted by TellychakkarTeam on Fri, 04/05/2024 - 15:35

Comments

Add new comment

Or log in with...

Tellychakkar Google News Follow
Top Stories
Kalki 2898 AD: Disha Patani drops BTS pics from her shoot with Prabhas in Italy
MUMBAI : The filming of Kalki 2898 AD is underway, and Disha Patani has released some BTS action from the movie. The...
Do Aur Do Pyaar: Vidya Balan and PratikGandhi starrer trailer to be out on this date
MUMBAI : Movie Do Aur Do Pyaar is all set to hit the big screens, the movie that has names like Vidya Balan,...
Anupamaa aka Rupali Ganguly celebrates her birthday in Goa with family; Shares the joyous moments of the perfect holiday
MUMBAI : Anupamaa actress Rupali Ganguly is celebrating her birthday today. She is loved and regarded as one of the top...
Meet the Handsome Pranksters of Bollywood -Akshay Kumar, Raj Kundra, Ajay Devgn and more
MUMBAI: In the glitz and glamour of Bollywood, some actors bring a fun and mischievous side to the scene by pulling off...
Ruslaan trailer: Aayush Sharma is here to take you on a rollercoaster ride filled with action and thrill
MUMBAI : Movie Ruslaan has been the subject of conversation over the time ever since the movie was in the making, the...
Imlie SPOILER: Omg! Imlie questions Surya on his relationship with Anjali
MUMBAI : Imlie is one of the top shows and is doing well when it comes to the ratings. The show took a 20-year leap a...
Recent Stories
Disha Patani
Kalki 2898 AD: Disha Patani drops BTS pics from her shoot with Prabhas in Italy
Latest Videos
Related Stories
Aankhen
22 years of Aankhen: Here's why it’s a cult classic!
Shaitaan
Shaitaan box office day 28: Ajay Devgn and R Madhavan starrer see slight growth on 4th week
Varun
Baby John to be Varun Dhawan's big comeback in theatres?
Prabhas
Prabhas and Deepika Padukone starrer Kalki 2898 AD gets briefly postponed?
Alia
Alia Bhatt is seen on a massive billboard at Madrid for Gucci
Bade Miyan Chote Miyan
Bade Miyan Chote Miyan: Fans speculate a possible element inspired from the 1998 movie; Deets inside