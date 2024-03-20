Meet the lovers of ‘Do Aur Do Pyaar’

MUMBAI: Prepare to be swept away by the summer's most awaited rom-com, ‘Do Aur Do Pyaar,’ as it unfolds a mesmerizing tale of love, laughter, and modern day relationships on the silver screen. With the release date set for April 19th, 2024, the anticipation for 'Do Aur Do Pyaar' soars.  Today, the makers unveiled the character posters, each bursting with fresh colors and electric charm.

Meet Vidya Balan as Kavya, the dentist with a dazzling smile; Pratik Gandhi as Ani, the love-struck entrepreneur; Sendhil Ramamurthy as Vikram, the charmer behind the lens; and Ileana D’cruz as Nora, the aspiring actor with sass.

As the characters set the stage, the cast of 'Do Aur Do Pyaar' is all set to surprise you with the teaser drop tomorrow. Get ready to be confused and consumed by the magic of romance and embark on a journey of unexpected twists. Presented by Applause Entertainment, an Ellipsis Entertainment production, the film is directed by Shirsha Guha Thakurta. The film is all set to hit the screen on 19th April, 2024.

