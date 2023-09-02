Meet the new doppelganger of Shahid Kapoor

MUMBAI:Over time, we have seen Bollywood actors winning the hearts of their fans with their beautiful portrayal of characters and social media posts. Well we have often seen many doppelgangers trying to imitate their favourite actors and grabbing everyone’s attention.

Having said that, this new face on social media is going viral for being the doppelganger of actor Shahid Kapoor. He is getting a lot of attention because of his look as a young Shahid Kapoor.

No doubt, he looks very similar to Shahid Kapoor. All these videos are indeed catching the attention of the fans. In the comments section, everyone is calling him the doppelganger of the actor.

What are your views on these videos of the user? Do you think he is the closest doppelganger of the actor Shahid Kapoor? Do let us know in the comments section below.

