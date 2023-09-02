Meet the new doppelganger of Shahid Kapoor

A Social media user is grabbing everyone’s attention as many people are addressing him as Shahid Kapoor’s doppelganger. Take a look at the video.
Submitted by FarhanKhan on Thu, 02/09/2023 - 21:49
movie_image: 
Meet the new doppelganger of Shahid Kapoor

MUMBAI:Over time, we have seen Bollywood actors winning the hearts of their fans with their beautiful portrayal of characters and social media posts. Well we have often seen many doppelgangers trying to imitate their favourite actors and grabbing everyone’s attention.
-
Having said that, this new face on social media is going viral for being the doppelganger of actor Shahid Kapoor. He is getting a lot of attention because of his look as a young Shahid Kapoor.

ALSO READ : Newlyweds Sidharth Malhotra and Kiara Advani complement each other in red outfits as they leave Delhi airport hand-in-hand

Check out the videos:

 

 

 


 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

No doubt, he looks very similar to Shahid Kapoor. All these videos are indeed catching the attention of the fans. In the comments section, everyone is calling him the doppelganger of the actor.

What are your views on these videos of the user? Do you think he is the closest doppelganger of the actor Shahid Kapoor? Do let us know in the comments section below.

For more news from the world of Bollywood, digital, and television, stay tuned to TellyChakkar

ALSO READ : Shiv Shastri Balboa review! This Anupam Kher and Neena Gupta starrer is a roller coaster ride of emotions with some great lessons

Shahid Kapoor Doppelganger Shahid Kapoor fans Shahid Kapoor Movies Farzi Web Series Bollywood News Bollywood movies ott news OTT MOVIES BOLLYWOOD TREND Digital News South Movies SOUTH MOVIE NEWS TellyChakkar
Like
0
Love
0
Haha
0
Yay
0
Wow
0
Sad
0
Angry
0

Subscribe Here

Enter your e-mail address below.
FarhanKhan's picture

About Author

Submitted by FarhanKhan on Thu, 02/09/2023 - 21:49

Comments

Add new comment

Or log in with...

Tellychakkar Google News Follow
Top Stories
Spoiler Alert! Rabb Se Hai Dua: Raahat in a major dilemma
MUMBAI :Rab Se Hai Dua by Zee Tv, produced by Prateek Sharma is about a Haider and Dua, who play husband and wife. But...
Exclusive! Yeh Hai Chahatein: Nayan’s world to turn upside-down, Shanti comes with bad news
MUMBAI:StarPlus’ daily show, ‘Yeh Hai Chahatein’ has a very loyal fan base who adore Sargun Luthra (Preesha) and...
Exclusive! Main Hoon Aparajita actor Manav Gohil on the audience response for the show “I’m getting feedback on a daily basis. It’s a great deal of appreciation that comes our way as a team”
MUMBAI:Zee TV’s heart touching serial, ‘Main Hoon Aparajita’ produced by Bodhi Tree Multimedia, is doing really well...
Exclusive! Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai actress Shambhavi Singh aka Muskan says “I couldn’t believe that now I’m a part of Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai, the cult show”
MUMBAI :Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai has become the longest-running TV show. Abhimanyu and Akshara are winning hearts...
Suniel Shetty gives an update on Hera Pheri 3, Character Dheela 2.0 out, and more; here are all the trending entertainment news of the day
MUMBAI :A lot of things happened today in the entertainment industry, and you might have missed important news or an...
Meet the new doppelganger of Shahid Kapoor
MUMBAI:Over time, we have seen Bollywood actors winning the hearts of their fans with their beautiful portrayal of...
Recent Stories
Suniel Shetty gives an update on Hera Pheri 3, Character Dheela 2.0 out and more; here are all the trending entertainment news o
Suniel Shetty gives an update on Hera Pheri 3, Character Dheela 2.0 out, and more; here are all the trending entertainment news of the day

Latest Video

Related Stories
Suniel Shetty gives an update on Hera Pheri 3, Character Dheela 2.0 out and more; here are all the trending entertainment news o
Suniel Shetty gives an update on Hera Pheri 3, Character Dheela 2.0 out, and more; here are all the trending entertainment news of the day
Age gap between Akshay Kumar and the actresses he has romanced
Age gap between Akshay Kumar and the actresses he has romanced
“Was she trying to steal her jewellery” netizens on this latest video of Sara Ali Khan
“Was she trying to steal her jewellery” – netizens on this latest video of Sara Ali Khan
Shah Rukh Khan was offered this biopic by Rajkumar HIrani before Dunki
Shah Rukh Khan was offered this biopic by Rajkumar HIrani before Dunki
Suniel Shetty on why he spoke about Boycott Bollywood trend, “All I was asking for was respect” – Exclusive
Suniel Shetty on why he spoke about Boycott Bollywood trend, “All I was asking for was respect” – Exclusive
Sara Ali Khan kickstarts prep for 'Murder Mubarak' with director Homi Adajania! Check it out!
Sara Ali Khan kickstarts prep for 'Murder Mubarak' with director Homi Adajania! Check it out!