Meet the rich dads of Bollywood actresses

Deepika Padukone’s father Prakash Padukone, Yami Gautam’s dad Mukesh Gautam, and more; here’s a list of Bollywood actresses and their rich fathers. Read on to know more…
Submitted by TellychakkarTeam on Wed, 12/21/2022 - 20:33
movie_image: 
Meet the rich dads of Bollywood actresses

MUMBAI: We have always seen that star kids get more attention because of course their parents have already made a mark in the industry. But, there have been actresses who have left a mark without having any connection in Bollywood. 

While of course, some have rags-to-riches stories, some already come from a well-to-do background. Today, let’s look at the list of Bollywood actresses who have rich dads…

Deepika Padukone – Prakash Padukone

Deepika Padukone’s father Prakash Padukone is a former Indian badminton player. In 1972, he was awarded the Arjuna award and in 1982, he was honored with Padma Shri.

Also Read: Govinda's birthday: Why has Bollywood forgotten the Hero No 1?

Yami Gautam – Mukesh Gautam

Yami Gautam’s father Mukesh Gautam is a Punjabi filmmaker, and reportedly, currently, he is the vice president of a Punjabi channel network. Well, not Bollywood, but Yami surely has a connection in the entertainment industry.

Kiara Advani – Jagdeep Advani

2022 was a Kiara Advani year, and she also proved her mettle as an actor. Well, her father Jagdeep Advani is a businessman, and the actress in an interview revealed that her parents were friends with a few celebs including Juhi Chawla.

Tara Sutaria – Himanshu Sutaria  

Tara Sutaria is slowly making a mark in the industry. The actress’s father, Himanshu Sutaria, is a businessman and reportedly comes from a well-to-do background.

Rashmika Mandanna – Madan Mandanna

Rashmika Mandanna is a star down South, and she is now slowly sinking her teeth in the Hindi film industry. Reportedly, her father Madan Mandanna owns a coffee estate and a function hall called Serenity in Virajpet, Karnataka.

Also Read: Before Cirkus releases, here’s a look at the top 5 openings of Ranveer Singh 

For more news from the world of Bollywood, digital and television, stay tuned to TellyChakkar.

Deepika Padukone Prakash Padukone Yami Gautam Mukesh Gautam Kiara Advani Jagdeep Advani Tara Sutaria Himanshu Sutaria Rashmika Mandanna Madan Mandanna Movie News TellyChakkar
Like
0
Love
0
Haha
0
Yay
0
Wow
0
Sad
0
Angry
0

Subscribe Here

Enter your e-mail address below.
TellychakkarTeam's picture

About Author

Submitted by TellychakkarTeam on Wed, 12/21/2022 - 20:33

Comments

Add new comment

Or log in with...

Tellychakkar Google News Follow