Meet the rich dads of Bollywood actresses

MUMBAI: We have always seen that star kids get more attention because of course their parents have already made a mark in the industry. But, there have been actresses who have left a mark without having any connection in Bollywood.
While of course, some have rags-to-riches stories, some already come from a well-to-do background. Today, let’s look at the list of Bollywood actresses who have rich dads…
Deepika Padukone – Prakash Padukone
Deepika Padukone’s father Prakash Padukone is a former Indian badminton player. In 1972, he was awarded the Arjuna award and in 1982, he was honored with Padma Shri.
Also Read: Govinda's birthday: Why has Bollywood forgotten the Hero No 1?
Yami Gautam – Mukesh Gautam
Yami Gautam’s father Mukesh Gautam is a Punjabi filmmaker, and reportedly, currently, he is the vice president of a Punjabi channel network. Well, not Bollywood, but Yami surely has a connection in the entertainment industry.
Kiara Advani – Jagdeep Advani
2022 was a Kiara Advani year, and she also proved her mettle as an actor. Well, her father Jagdeep Advani is a businessman, and the actress in an interview revealed that her parents were friends with a few celebs including Juhi Chawla.
Tara Sutaria – Himanshu Sutaria
Tara Sutaria is slowly making a mark in the industry. The actress’s father, Himanshu Sutaria, is a businessman and reportedly comes from a well-to-do background.
Rashmika Mandanna – Madan Mandanna
Rashmika Mandanna is a star down South, and she is now slowly sinking her teeth in the Hindi film industry. Reportedly, her father Madan Mandanna owns a coffee estate and a function hall called Serenity in Virajpet, Karnataka.
Also Read: Before Cirkus releases, here’s a look at the top 5 openings of Ranveer Singh
For more news from the world of Bollywood, digital and television, stay tuned to TellyChakkar.
Comments
Add new comment