Meet the rich dads of Bollywood actresses

MUMBAI: We have always seen that star kids get more attention because of course their parents have already made a mark in the industry. But, there have been actresses who have left a mark without having any connection in Bollywood.

While of course, some have rags-to-riches stories, some already come from a well-to-do background. Today, let’s look at the list of Bollywood actresses who have rich dads…

Deepika Padukone – Prakash Padukone

Deepika Padukone’s father Prakash Padukone is a former Indian badminton player. In 1972, he was awarded the Arjuna award and in 1982, he was honored with Padma Shri.

Yami Gautam – Mukesh Gautam

Yami Gautam’s father Mukesh Gautam is a Punjabi filmmaker, and reportedly, currently, he is the vice president of a Punjabi channel network. Well, not Bollywood, but Yami surely has a connection in the entertainment industry.

Kiara Advani – Jagdeep Advani

2022 was a Kiara Advani year, and she also proved her mettle as an actor. Well, her father Jagdeep Advani is a businessman, and the actress in an interview revealed that her parents were friends with a few celebs including Juhi Chawla.

Tara Sutaria – Himanshu Sutaria

Tara Sutaria is slowly making a mark in the industry. The actress’s father, Himanshu Sutaria, is a businessman and reportedly comes from a well-to-do background.

Rashmika Mandanna – Madan Mandanna

Rashmika Mandanna is a star down South, and she is now slowly sinking her teeth in the Hindi film industry. Reportedly, her father Madan Mandanna owns a coffee estate and a function hall called Serenity in Virajpet, Karnataka.

For more news from the world of Bollywood, digital and television, stay tuned to TellyChakkar.