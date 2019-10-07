News

Meet the women Karan Deol considers PERFECT!

MUMBAI: Karan Deol these days is enjoying the success of his debut movie Pal Pal Dil Ke Paas. The movie has done well at the box office, and the young lad has been appreciated by both critics and the audiences for his performance. He is definitely an upcoming star.

Karan seems to be very close to his mom, and during the promotions of the movie, he said that his mom is his strength and that his dad is his superhero. But very little is known about the actor’s mother Pooja Deol.

Sunny and Pooja got married in the year 1984, and after five years, the couple was blessed with baby boy Karan. However, very few people have seen or know Pooja, as the Deols always kept their lives very private. The little that we know his she hails from London and that their marriage was a very private one.

Karan has a younger brother Rajvir Deol. The debutant is quite active on his Instagram account, and on Mother’s Day, he shared a very rare picture of his mother with her two kids and captioned it saying, 'Without you in my life I’m helpless... To me, you’re always perfect.'

Well, there is no doubt that the actor is a doting son. He definitely seems to be a Mama’s boy.

Check out the post here.

