Meeting big filmmakers does not guarantee work: Akshaye Khanna

By TellychakkarTeam
14 Dec 2019 06:52 PM

MUMBAI: Akshaye Khanna is busy promoting Sab Kushal Mangal, an out-an-out comedy.

In a recent interview, Akshaye said that the reason he took so much time to say yes to a comedy was because he didn’t want to do films that had only mindless double meaning jokes. He added that he preferred to do comedies that families could watch together and was so impressed with the script of ‘Sab Kushal Mangal’ that he decided to approach his friend Nitin Manmohan to produce it.

In the interview, Akshaye also added that he doesn’t believe in socialising with industry bigwigs in the hope of getting more work. He said that he didn’t think it was necessary to constantly meet big filmmakers because it didn’t guarantee work. Akshaye said he believed that if someone wanted to cast him in their film, they would cast him no matter what.

Akshaye's last film Section 375 garnered appreciation from the audiences and critcs.

