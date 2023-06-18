Megha Chakraborty: People have begun to do anything to gain validation on social media

MUMBAI: Actress Megha Chakraborty says that social media has given people a platform to display their skills. However, the platform has also created an intrinsic need to gain appreciation for everything that people post.

“Social media has become an integral part of our daily lives. People have undoubtedly begun showing their talent on social media, be it any talent. Whether it's makeup, dancing, tips, or singing, there are times when videos with little skill become popular and others contact them for events, and eventually they have a job. As a result, individuals have begun to do anything to gain validation. People also flaunt everything, whether it's a new phone, new clothing, or anything else. People want likes, comments, including me. So social media has a place in our lives. People have a massive platform where they don't need anyone's support to show and publicise their skills. But it has some disadvantages as well,” she says.

The pressure to post something every day, to try and capture every moment on camera so that you can post is having a severe impact on our stress levels, says Megha, adding, “Every day, it causes stress for me. Eventually, I feel pressured to post at about 12 p.m. in between shots. If I can't, I must do it at 6:00 p.m. since timing is important because you're aware of when you have the most reach. You get concerned with the number of likes and views on your postings. I can feel the pressure, and it's for everyone,” she says.

Insta browsing is becoming a habit and addiction with everyone, and one must limit our time, says the actress, adding, “It's a bad habit, and I also have the awful habit of scrolling and viewing endless reels. Sometimes there's a pressure about what should be my next content on reels. You won't be able to stop even if you want to. There are times when you are aware that your screen time is excessive, but you do not have anything better to do, so you resume scrolling. I am likewise guilty of the same bad behaviour. I'm at a loss on what to do. Everyone is engrossed with their phones.”

She adds, “Nowadays, anytime we get together with friends or family, we film reels, videos and take photos for social media. We create a reel with every posture and suitable lighting. And if they don't publish anything, they go live on Instagram or start vlogging about where they're going. Everything from the beginning of your day, every activity, and every action you wish to share on social media. I attempt to keep it under control, but it is still present.”