Memorable on-screen characters played by birthday-girl Anushka Sharma

MUMBAI: Over the years, the Hindi film industry has been consistently blessed with some exceptionally talented artists and one such mention-worthy name is Anushka Sharma. She made her quintessential debut with Shah Rukh Khan in Rab Ne Bana Di Jodi and has not looked back ever since. From conning a con artist in Ladies vs. Ricky Bahl, to bringing to life a soldier’s story in Jab Tak Hain Jaan and working her magic in Sui Dhaga, Pari, Sulta and Ae Dil Hai Mushkil, the actress has secured a special place in the viewers’ hearts with her commendable, versatile performance. She recently announced her digital debut as producer of upcoming Amazon Original Series Paatal Lok that is set to release on 15th May.

Today, as her fans celebrate her birthday, we bring to you a list of unconventional characters she has played and won our hearts with. All titles below are available on Amazon Prime Video.

Taani in RAB NE BANA DI JODI

Anushka Sharma entered the world of Bollywood as Taani in Rab Ne Bana Di Jodi and instantly won viewers’ hearts. Rab Ne Bana Di Jodi is a story of Surinder Sahni - a simple, clean hearted, honest man, leading a humdrum life, when he meets his total opposite and finds love in the flamboyant, fun-loving, vivacious Taani. What follows is a journey filled with laughter, tears, joy, pain, music, dance...that makes us believe that there is an extraordinary love story in every ordinary couple. Stream Rab Ne Bana Di Jodi on Amazon Prime Video.

Shruti in BAND BAAJA BAARAAT

An ambitious girl in her 20s, Shruti is determined to make it big in the world of wedding planning. Together with her new business partner Bittoo, she enters the ups and downs of lavish Delhi weddings and while trying to find themselves, Shruti and Bittoo embark on a journey to discover love. Stream Band Baaja Baarat on Amazon Prime Video.

Mamta in SUI DHAAGA

Anushka Sharma showed versatility by playing the role of Mamta in "Sui Dhaaga - Made in India". The film is a beautiful heart-warming story of pride and self-reliance. Through Mauji (Varun Dhawan) & his wife Mamta (Anushka Sharma), the film talks about the need of entrepreneurship as a tool for social & economic development of artisans in India. Watch Sui Dhaaga - Made in India on Amazon Prime Video.

Akira in JAB TAK HAI JAAN

The headstrong, confident Akira Rai becomes an integral part of the lives of Samar and Meera who have been separated by vows and promises made with God. Fans can watch Jab Tak Hai Jaan on Amazon Prime Video.

Alizeh in AE DIL HAI MUSHKIL

Ae Dil Hai Mushkil explores love - the shapes it takes, the ways it changes us and the exhilarating and often terrifying ride it takes us on. It is the journey of two characters, Alizeh and Ayan, as they navigate life, love and heartbreak. Stream Ae Dil Hai Mushkil on Amazon Prime Video.

Arfa in SULTAN

Sultan is a classic underdog tale about a wrestler's journey, looking for a comeback by defeating all odds staked up against him. But when he has nothing to lose and everything to gain in this fight for his life match, he must literally fight for his life. Anushka Sharma plays the role of a wrestler in the film who becomes a pillar of strength for her husband in his journey. Watch Sultan on Amazon Prime Video.

Ruksana in PARI

Anushka Sharma’s 3rd production Pari marks a special milestone in her life. Experimenting with a new genre Anushka, was seen in a super-natural horror drama for the first time. Pari is a supernatural horror film in which a man attempts to help a woman named Ruksana, an abuse victim, who he found chained up in a hut. Watch Pari on Amazon Prime Video.