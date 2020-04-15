In memory of his late brother Aayush, Adhyayan Suman helps the needy people and hungry dogs on streets

MUMBAI: According to a leading entertainment portal, Adhyayan Suman, in memory of his late brother Aayush, has extended help to the needy people and hungry dogs on streets.

Adhyayan and his ladylove Maera have been reaching out to the hungry dogs in these turbulent times of COVID-19.

Now, Adhyayan has gone one step ahead. He told SpotboyE.com, "In the memory of my late brother Aayush, I took a very small step towards helping the needy and the animals during this difficult phase. This is not to gain brownie points since it’s no achievement. It’s the need of the hour. People are starving, animals are dying! Your smallest contribution will help us help them! Feel free to donate whatever you feel! Every thought every action big or small matters! it's time #youstepoutofyourglasshouse!"

Below are the details in which you could send your donations, Suman Jr reaches out, "Remember every small action matters!"

Paytm / Google pay on- 9930216856. "Please send directly on Paytm not through your Paytm wallet," added Adhyayan, "It’s sad and makes me angry the way animals have been treated in this lockdown."

