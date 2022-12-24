Merry Christmas: Poster of Katrina Kaif and Vijay Sethupathi starrer impresses; netizens say, “This is more exciting than Pathaan, Tiger 3, BMCM”

MUMBAI :Sriram Raghavan is known for directing some really good films like Ek Hasina Thi, Badlapur, Andhadhun, and others. The filmmaker’s next release will be Merry Christmas which stars Katrina Kaif and Vijay Sethupathi in the lead roles, and today, the makers have unveiled the first poster of the film.

Merry Christmas was supposed to release during Christmas weekend this year, but the movie has been postponed and it will now release in 2023. But, as it’s the Christmas weekend, the makers decided to unveil the poster.

Well, the poster doesn’t have any of the actors. It has two broken glasses with a red colour liquid in it. But, with the broken glasses the makers have made a Christmas tree. The poster is getting a great response from the netizens.

A netizen tweeted, “This is more exciting than Pathaan, tiger 3, BMCM for me.” One more netizen posted, “The film we deserved on Christmas lovely poster.” Check out the tweets below…



Merry Christmas was announced on Christmas last year, and the shooting of the film started in March this year. Vijay Sethupathi was supposed to make his Bollywood debut with Mumbaikar which is directed by Santosh Sivan. But, there’s no update about the film’s release.

So, let’s wait and watch whether Mumbaikar will release first or Merry Christmas.

Are you excited to watch Katrina Kaif and Vijay Sethupathi on the big screen together? Let us know in the comments below…



