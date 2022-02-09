Mesmerising! Ranveer Singh turns orange in his latest ‘Carfie’ pic, See Insta post

MUMBAI: Ranveer Singh surely knows how to add a pop of colour or some jazz to an outfit. On Wednesday, he did something similar, as the actor opted for a Gucci tracksuit and shared some snaps on the gram. The actor chronicled his look of the day for Instagram and did it from the comfort of his car.

Taking to Instagram, Ranveer dropped a couple of "carfie" (selfie in a car if you're wondering) and looked lit in a fiery orange avatar. The actor wore tinted orange sunglasses, wore a printed orange zipper Gucci jacket with pink and green stripes combined with classic check patterns, a bucket hat, and blue Gucci track pants. The look alone was worth lakhs and Ranveer brought his own swag to the picture.

Meanwhile, Ranveer Singh has an interesting lineup of films. The actor was most recently shooting for Karan Johar's Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani with Alia Bhatt. His film ‘Jayeshbhai Jordaar’ will soon be hitting the theatres and the actor also has Rohit Shetty's Cirkus in the pipeline.

In a recent chat, Ranveer got candid about doing family entertainers and said, "I’m going through a phase where I want to focus my energies on telling stories that can be received seamlessly by the widest spectrum of audience."

Credit: Pinkvilla