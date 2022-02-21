Mesmerising! Shah Rukh Khan looks no less than a Hollywood hero in Daboo Ratnani’s latest social media post, See Instagram

MUMBAI: Shah Rukh Khan fans are dying to see him making a big-screen comeback but looks like, they’ll have to wait for some more time. The actor will soon resume the shoot for his comeback film, Pathan. Interestingly, even before he resumes the shoot, Khan’s new look is making fans go crazy.

Also Read: OMG: Shah Rukh Khan’s big Bollywood release Pathan will NOT be released this Diwali? And the REASOn is...

Even though Pathan hasn’t been officially announced, his fandom has made every single detail about the project viral. By now, it’s known that SRK is donning long hair and a beard in the film. On more than a couple of occasions, the star has been spotted with long hair and beard, but it’s the new picture that’s grabbed all the attention.

Also Read: INTERESTING: Shah Rukh Khan to resume shooting for action-packed entertainer Atlee from next week!

As per the picture that’s going viral, Shah Rukh Khan is seen in a black tuxedo look, looking dapper as usual. He’s nailing the well-groomed long hair with a salt-pepper beard. It’s a damn exciting look but the reality is, it’s an edited picture. None other than renowned photographer Dabboo Ratnani took to Twitter and cleared the air around the doctored picture.

The original picture was actually clicked by Dabboo Ratnani himself. Sharing the real one, he wrote, “Be Yourself, Because An Original Is Worth More Than A Copy @iamsrk.”

Credit: koimoi