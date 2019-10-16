News

MeToo accused Sajid Khan to sue Housefull 4 makers?

16 Oct 2019

MUMBAI: Housefull 4 is one of the much-awaited films. Directed by Farhad Samji and produced by Sajid Nadiadwala under Nadiadwala Grandson Entertainment, the film is the fourth installment of Housefull franchise. A reincarnation comedy film, it stars an ensemble cast of Akshay Kumar, Riteish Deshmukh, Bobby Deol, Kriti Sanon, Pooja Hegde and Kriti Kharbanda. The film is all set to hit the screens on 26 October this Diwali. It seems ahead of the release, the film has landed itself in trouble. 

Filmmaker Sajid Khan plans to sue the makers and producers of Housefull 4, for allegedly not giving him the due credit for the film. For the uninitiated, Housefull 4 was supposed to be directed by Sajid Khan, who had also directed the first two installments but was replaced by Farhad Samji due to Me Too allegations. This has left Sajid Khan upset. He reportedly has sent a legal notice to the makers. A source told Bollywood Bubble, “Sajid Khan is extremely miffed with everyone involved for the way things have turned out to be. He is not happy that he has got no credit for the film, which he has conceptualized and planned and even directed most of. He has sent a legal notice to Fox and asked them to give him due credit.”

