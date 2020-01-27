News

Michelle Obama wins a Grammy

TellychakkarTeam's picture
By TellychakkarTeam
27 Jan 2020 12:59 PM

MUMBAI: Former US First Lady Michelle Obama won a Grammy for the best spoken word album for "Becoming", her best-selling memoir, during the awards ceremony's pre-show.

"Becoming" was read by Obama in the audiobook.

She was nominated alongside artistes including Michael Diamond and Adam Horovitz, reports Hollywood Reporter.

It was Obama's first Grammy win. She she was previously nominated for "American Grown: The Story of the White House Kitchen Garden and Gardens Across America" in 2013.

Obama has joined a list of political winners in the Grammy category including Hillary Clinton, a fellow former first lady, as well as three US Presidents -- Jimmy Carter (who won the award three times), Bill Clinton and Barack Obama, along with spoken recordings of John F. Kennedy and Franklin D. Roosevelt.

Tags > Michelle Obama, Becoming, Adam Horovitz, Hillary Clinton, US Presidents -- Jimmy Carter, Bill Clinton, Barack Obama, John F. Kennedy, Franklin D. Roosevelt, TellyChakkar,

Add new comment

Related Video

Also See

Latest

 
 
 

Recent Video
25 Jan 2020 06:04 PM | TellychakkarTeam
Bigg Boss is BIASED towards Siddharth Shukla | Vishal shouldn’t have been punished- Vishal’s brother
Bigg Boss is BIASED towards Siddharth Shukla |... | watch it
more videos Click Here

Recent Video
25 Jan 2020 06:01 PM | TellychakkarTeam
Mahira Sharma and Rashami Desai to have a fight again | Rashami Desai to get caught by Himesh
Mahira Sharma and Rashami Desai to have a fight... | watch it
more videos Click Here
best-show-btm
best-show-btm best-show-btm

past seven days