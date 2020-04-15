News

Mickey Contractor's daughter Bianca is gearing up for her film debut

Mickey Contractor is one of the well-known names in the world of beauty and makeup. His daughter Bianca is gearing up for her film debut.

MUMBAI: According to a leading entertainment portal, Mickey Contractor's daughter Bianca is gearing up for her Bollywood debut.  

Mickey Contractor is one of the well-known names in the world of beauty and makeup. He has groomed many top Bollywood actresses and still continues to be their makeup artiste. From Kajol to Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, from Priyanka Chopra to Kareena Kapoor Khan and from Deepika Padukone to Alia Bhatt, Mickey Contractor has been associated with many big B-Town names since decades.  

Now, a source close to the fraternity told SpotboyE.com, "Bianca Contractor has been giving auditions and look tests at all big production houses. But before she begins her acting career, Bianca will assist directors on big projects to get the experience of a film set."

The report further stated that Bianca will shoot a portfolio post the lockdown. "Bianca has given auditions at Yashraj Films & Dharma Productions- the top most production houses known for launching new faces," the source added. 

Credits: SpotboyE.com

