Mika Singh and Chahatt Khanna tease #QuarantineLove; check song’s teaser

MUMBAI: Television actress Chahatt Khanna and singer Mika Singh are presently making headlines for their pictures on Instagram. They shared pictures with the hashtag #QuarantineLove.

Hence soon their fans started wondering what it’s all about, especially after the post in which Chhahatt wrote, she is glad they found each other during quarantine. While people wondered if cupid has struck the two, she later clarified it’s for a song they are collaborating on, together, called Quarantine Love.

The teaser of their song has now released, while the song will be coming out in a few hours, that is, today at 2pm. Sharing the teaser, Chahatt Khanna wrote, “So Finally our music single is coming out tomorrow on 15th at 2pm called #quarantinelove @saregama_official and other music apps and all portals, guys pls do watch #badeachelagtehain #quarantinelove @mikasingh.”

The teaser gives a glimpse into the chemistry between Mika Singh and Chahatt Khanna.

Take a look:

Credits: SpotboyE.com