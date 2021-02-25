Mika Singh to perform with Salman Khan after four years

MUMBAI: Singer Mika Singh will be seen performing with Bollywood superstar Salman Khan after four years in the upcoming show Indian Pro Music League (IMPL).

Mika said: "The IPML is a one of a kind show in a never before seen format in the music genre. Salman bhai is the biggest star in the country and it would be so much fun and such an honor to perform with him after quite some time."

The singer added: "We have such a camaraderie and there is a little unexpected tinge to it when we are performing together. That really adds to the performance. I am super excited about this and I literally can't wait."

The show comprises six teams supported by Bollywood personalities Shraddha Kapoor, Rajkumar Rao, Bobby Deol, Suresh Raina, Govinda, Genelia and Ritesh Deshmukh. The show will have one star singer and one rising star. Salman Khan is the brand ambassador of the show.

The show will be hosted by Karan Wahi and Waluscha D'Souza.

