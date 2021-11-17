Milap Zaveri organizes a star-studded birthday party at the newly-opened Hitchki Phoenix Palladium

MUMBAI: Indian film Director and Writer, Milap Zaveri popularly known for delivering blockbuster movies like Ek Villain, Satyameva Jayate and Marjaavaan kicked off his birthday celebrations last Saturday by throwing a lavish bash at the newly opened Hitchki, at Phoenix Palladium. The Bollywood-themed resto-bar left no stones unturned to celebrate this occasion in a unique way. The restaurant which is the eight outlet of the brand is all set to offer the commercial hub of Lower Parel, a well-deserved break with its nostalgia-inducing experience, fabricated by Indian music of yore and its signature Bollywood theme.

The who’s who of the Bollywood fraternity graced the occasion with their presence and flooded the space with their warm wishes. In attendance were Aditya Roy Kapur, Ekta Kapoor, Genelia D'Souza, Nora Fatehi, Riteish Deshmukh, Sidharth Malhotra and Shaad Randhawa. Along with these were other well-known celebrities who were spotted revelling over drinks and dinner at the star packed night. Guests at the event indulged into lip-smacking dishes from the menu inspired by the favourites of the 90s and packed with the grandness of the glamour world like Coca Cola Tu, Mere Paas Maa Hai, Tiger Jhinga Hai and Me Berry Ahe perfected by the chef and eclectic beverages at the bar which have a touch of the Bollywood masti like Rab Ne Bana Di Jodi, Kai Po Che and Shershaah to name a few.

Amidst the hustle and bustle of work, Hitchki offers a Bollywood inspired exquisite menu, innovative concoctions and instagram-worthy ambience to unwind, re – unite and catch up.