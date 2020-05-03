News

Milind Soman shares throwback pic from childhood days

TellychakkarTeam's picture
By TellychakkarTeam
03 May 2020 03:00 AM

MUMBAI: Actor-model-fitness enthusiast Milind Soman shared a throwback photograph of himself from his childhood days on Instagram.

In the picture, he is seen sitting on a tree and smiling at the camera, while his father clicked.

"Milind Soman sitting in a tree with shoes .. 1969. Trying to be cheerful today, after the sad news of yesterday and this morning... #throwbackthursday pic taken by my father, Prabhakar Soman," he captioned the image.

Milind's wife Ankita Konwar commented: "My cutie."

Amid lockdown, Milind recently suggested meditation for peace of mind in these times of COVID-19 stress, often triggered off by all the rumours, speculations and fake news emanating about the disease.

Tags Milind Soman Prabhakar Soman Ankita Konwar COVID-19 Lockdown Instagram TellyChakkar

Subscribe Here

Enter your e-mail address below.

Related Video

Also See

 
 
 

Slideshow

Kapoor family and friends bid final farewell to...

more slideshows Click Here

Slideshow

Meet late actor Irrfan Khan's family

more slideshows Click Here

poll

Who looks dapper in a suit?

Shaheer Sheikh
Vote Now
previous polls Click Here

poll

Parth Samthaan looks best in:

Parth Samthaan
Vote Now
previous polls Click Here