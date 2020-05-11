Milind Soman's daring 'new movement' to stay fit

MUMBAI: Actor-model-fitness enthusiast Milind Soman is encouraging people to try out a "new movement" to stay fit.

He took to social media to post a short workout video. In the video, he starts off with push-ups but there comes a moment when he literally goes up in the air.

"Trying a new movement. If you try it too, be careful and dont blame me if you break your teeth," he captioned the video.

One of his fans called him a "Superman, indeed", another wrote: " That's awesome Milind... you surely give so many of us mortals a new meaning to life... your a God of Fitness and positive attitude."

Last month, Milind had suggested meditation for peace of mind in these times of COVID-19 stress, often triggered off by all the rumours, speculations and fake news emanating about the disease.

"So much conflicting information online. So much uncertainty. What will the world be like in a few months. What about the virus. What about the economy. Let's not overthink this. Go with the flow. Whatever shape the world takes, we must be prepared. Our minds must be prepared. Strong. And centered," Milind had written on Instagram.

"Meditation, if practiced for as few as 10 minutes each day, can help you control stress, decrease anxiety, improve cardiovascular health, and achieve a greater capacity for relaxation," the 54-year-old had added.

