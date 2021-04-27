Mimoh enrolls in a virtual course at Stanford University

MUMBAI: Actor Mimoh Chakraborty has signed up for an online course at Stanford University. The actor wants to study Albert Einstein's Theory of Relativity.

"Science has been a pivotal point in my life. I loved learning more and more about the scientific processes. Physics especially is extremely intriguing to me. I am trying to make the best use of the time at hand," Mimoh says.



The actor wants to make the best use of lockdown.



"We are under a pandemic and it's quite a long time away from normalcy. It's almost impossible to predict when we will be over this. This will be the greatest triumph of the human spirit against anything. I love languages and I am learning quite a few as well," he says.