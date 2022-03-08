Mind Blowing! Kareena Kapoor Khan breaks her silence over Alia Bhatt working through pregnancy, Read to know more

MUMBAI : Kareena Kapoor Khan, who worked throughout both her pregnancies, recently opened up about Alia Bhatt doing the same.

In an interview with a news portal, Kareena revealed that she was five-and-a-half months pregnant when she was shooting for her upcoming film, ‘Laal Singh Chaddha’. Talking about Alia, Bebo added that even she is doing the same. According to her, it is up to the person to break boundaries and take up the challenge.

Alia, who was dating Ranbir Kapoor for quite some time, got hitched to the actor earlier this year in April in an intimate wedding ceremony with just their close friends and family in attendance. In June, the couple announced that they are expecting their first child together.

Kareena, on the other hand, is happily married to Saif Ali Khan. Together, the couple has two sons, Taimur Ali Khan and Jehangir Ali Khan.

On the work front, Kareena’s ‘Laal Singh Chaddha’ will hit the theatres on August 11, 2022. The film stars Aamir Khan in the titular role. It also features Mona Singh and Naga Chaitanya in key roles.

Alia, on the other hand, is awaiting the release of her upcoming OTT release, ‘Darlings’ which marks her first production venture. It also stars Shefali Shah and Vijay Varma in lead roles.

Credit: ETimes