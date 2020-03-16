Mind-Blowing! Sidharth Malhotra and Kiara Advani did THIS at Bhool Bhulaiya 2 screening amid break-up rumours

MUMBAI: Putting full stop to all the break-up rumours, Sidharth Malhotra was seen hugging Kiara Advani cheering her up at a special screening of the film Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2. However, recently some rumors were rife that the couple has called it quits. Amidst all this, a recent video from the screening is doing the rounds on social media platforms proving that all is well between the lovebirds.

Their fans cannot keep calm and super elated to witness their favourite stars together. One of the users wrote, "I'm glad that they are still together." Another said, "Hope they will stay forever together." "They both are the cutest together," commented another.

The couple was last seen at Salman Khan's sister Arpita Khan's Eid party where they both got clicked separately by the shutterbugs but went inside the venue together. Sidharth and Kiara, who featured together in 'Shershaah', have been speculated to be dating for a long time now. However, they have neither denied nor confirmed their relationship yet.

On the work front, Kiara will be seen in a political drama 'RC 15' which also features superstar Ram Charan in the lead role.

While Sidharth has 'Mission Majnu' and 'Yodha' in the pipeline. Mission Majnu also marks the Hindi debut of Rashmika Mandanna. In 'Yodha', the actor will be seen sharing the screen space with Disha Patani and Raashii Khanna.

