Mind-Blowing! Sidharth Malhotra and Kiara Advani did THIS at Bhool Bhulaiya 2 screening amid break-up rumours

Sidharth Malhotra attends film screening of Bhool Bhulaiya 2 starring Kiara Advani and Kartik Aaryan
Submitted by TellychakkarTeam on Fri, 05/20/2022 - 11:09
movie_image: 
Mind-Blowing! Sidharth Malhotra and Kiara Advani did THIS at Bhool Bhulaiya 2 screening amid break-up rumours

MUMBAI: Putting full stop to all the break-up rumours, Sidharth Malhotra was seen hugging Kiara Advani cheering her up at a special screening of the film Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2. However, recently some rumors were rife that the couple has called it quits. Amidst all this, a recent video from the screening is doing the rounds on social media platforms proving that all is well between the lovebirds.

 

 

Their fans cannot keep calm and super elated to witness their favourite stars together. One of the users wrote, "I'm glad that they are still together." Another said, "Hope they will stay forever together." "They both are the cutest together," commented another.

Also Read:Must read! You will be surprised to know what Kiara Advani had once told the late Sushant Singh Rajput

The couple was last seen at Salman Khan's sister Arpita Khan's Eid party where they both got clicked separately by the shutterbugs but went inside the venue together. Sidharth and Kiara, who featured together in 'Shershaah', have been speculated to be dating for a long time now. However, they have neither denied nor confirmed their relationship yet.

Also Read:Superb! Read on to know about Sidharth Malhotra’s super-expensive assets!

On the work front, Kiara will be seen in a political drama 'RC 15' which also features superstar Ram Charan in the lead role.

While Sidharth has 'Mission Majnu' and 'Yodha' in the pipeline. Mission Majnu also marks the Hindi debut of Rashmika Mandanna. In 'Yodha', the actor will be seen sharing the screen space with Disha Patani and Raashii Khanna.

Credit: India TV

TellyChakkar Bollywood movies Sidharth Malhotra Kiara Advani Bhool Bhulaiya 2 Break-Up Rumours Bhool Bhulaiya screening Yodha RC 15
Like
0
Love
0
Haha
0
Yay
0
Wow
0
Sad
0
Angry
0

Subscribe Here

Enter your e-mail address below.
TellychakkarTeam's picture

About Author

Submitted by TellychakkarTeam on Fri, 05/20/2022 - 11:09

Add new comment

Or log in with...

Tellychakkar Google News Follow
Top Stories
Saath Nibhaana Saathiya 2: Love Is In The Air! Surya and Gehna’s love blossoms again but in secret
MUMBAI: Saath Nibhaana Saathiya 2 has become one of the most popular shows on television at present. It stars Sneha...
EXCLUSIVE! Inayat Sood and Himika Bose JOIN Sahir Raza's Feels Like Home on Lionsgate Play
MUMBAI: TellyChakkar is back with an exciting update from the entertainment world.Also read:...
Interesting! Lock Upp winner Munawar Faruqui attends Kangana Ranaut’s Dhaakad screening with his ladylove
MUMBAI: Kangana Ranaut starrer Dhaakad releases today in theatres. A special screening of the film was held in Mumbai...
Imlie : Exclusive! Imlie to be insulted as the Rathore family will think she cannot bare a child’ Aryan stands by her
MUMBAI: Imlie is one of the most successful shows on television and has done well on the TRP charts since it has hit...
HILARIOUS: Rudraksh to CROSS DRESS as a NANNY and take a job at Preesha’s house to meet his daughter Ruhi in Star Plus' Yeh Hai Chahatein!
MUMBAI: Yeh hai Chahatein is one of the most sought after shows on television.Also Read: ...
SURPRISING! Mohsin Khan was not a part of Shivangi Joshi's birthday celebration, fans notice his ABSENCE
MUMBAI: Popular TV actress Shivangi Joshi turned a year older on 18th May and it was indeed a happy occasion for her. ...
Recent Stories
Interesting! Lock Upp winner Munawar Faruqui attends Kangana Ranaut’s Dhaakad screening with his ladylove
Interesting! Lock Upp winner Munawar Faruqui attends Kangana Ranaut’s Dhaakad screening with his ladylove
Latest Video