Mini Mathur shares 'hidden gems' from 25 years of being married to Kabir Khan

Filmmaker Kabir Khan and TV host Mini Mathur are celebrating their 25th marriage anniversary. They both tied the knot on February 28, 1998, and they have two kids - son Vivaan Khan and daughter Sanya Khan.
Submitted by TellychakkarTeam on Wed, 03/01/2023 - 19:15
movie_image: 
Mini Mathur shares 'hidden gems' from 25 years of being married to Kabir Khan

MUMBAI : Filmmaker Kabir Khan and TV host Mini Mathur are celebrating their 25th marriage anniversary. They both tied the knot on February 28, 1998, and they have two kids - son Vivaan Khan and daughter Sanya Khan.

As the couple celebrates their 25 years of togetherness, Mini went down memory lane and shared throwback pictures of her wedding. She also recalled how marriage ceremonies used to be simple and different from today's time with no designer lehengas, any special pre-wedding photoshoots and neither any bridal entry music.

She shared several pictures from her wedding day. In the first throwback picture, she can be seen flaunting her mehendi, while Kabir Khan sits next to her. She opted for a red silk Anarkali suit, while Kabir Khan wore a black blazer over a white t-shirt and matching pants. And the last picture she shared is of her wedding day when both of them in traditional attires were seen posing together.

She wrote in the caption: "Hidden gems from a quarter century ago. When Sabyasachi legengas weren't the norm, no wedding hashtags or exquisite sunset photos and no bridal entry music. But I do remember being deliriously happy, singing & dancing like a monkey surrounded by Kabirs extensive family from Hyderabad, the entire Mathur clan & all our friends. That was a simpler time, with live shehnai and songs written & sung by my family... unencumbered by the trappings of religious differences or any kind of propriety. We signed a register... but went ahead and happily did all the cultural ceremonies from both sides anyway!"

She further mentioned that she wore her grandmother's jewellery and her friend did her make-up. "I wore my naani's jewellery, my friend Vidya Tikari did my make-up and made a trendy cornrow hairstyle which created much confusion in the mandap as to which one to fill with sindoor. I mixed and matched my wedding outfits myself. We invited everyone with a phone call & wedding cards sent by actual post mail...yeah like with a postage stamp! This was way before we became filmmaker & TV host and we weren't really worried about whether we would "make it" in life..just had the most fun planning how we could blow up our next paychecks on a travel adventure together."

She concluded with: "It still feels like 5 years ago honestly...So don't understand how all this time has passed... In all these years, what I have learnt is to focus on our similarities, not our differences. To keep a sense of humour (you need tons of it) and a short memory about things that don't feel so good (lots of those too). And looks like we made it! Happy 25th @kabirkhankk"

"Might delete this post if Kabir wakes up and doesn't want the world to see him without his beard. So #Kamini #25 #BetterTogether," she wrapped up.

Source : Ians 

TellyChakkar Bollywood movies Kabir Khan Bajrangi Bhaijaan Salman Khan Chak De India 83 Ek Tha Tiger Tubelight Ranveer Singh Kapil Dev
Like
0
Love
0
Haha
0
Yay
0
Wow
0
Sad
0
Angry
0

Subscribe Here

Enter your e-mail address below.
TellychakkarTeam's picture

About Author

Submitted by TellychakkarTeam on Wed, 03/01/2023 - 19:15

Comments

Add new comment

Or log in with...

Tellychakkar Google News Follow
Top Stories
Spoiler Alert! Rabb Se Hai Dua: Raahat in a major dilemma
MUMBAI :Rab Se Hai Dua by Zee Tv, produced by Prateek Sharma is about a Haider and Dua, who play husband and wife. But...
Spoiler Alert! Woh Toh Hai Albela: Saroj questions Sayuri’s character and her relationship with Vikrant
MUMBAI : Rajan Shahi's show "Woh Toh Hai Albela" is making a lot of noise for all the right reasons. It features...
Spoiler Alert! Kundali Bhagya: Post-leap Karan to lose his life and Preeta to become a single mother
MUMBAI : Zee TV’s show Kundali Bhagya is produced by Balaji Telefilms. It stars Dheeraj Dhoopar and Shraddha Arya and...
Spoiler Alert! Anupamaa: Kavya to start new business with Anirudh; Vanraj focuses on Anupama
MUMBAI:Anupamaa is presently ruling our television screens. The show is doing exceptionally well and is topping the...
Spoiler Alert! Teri Meri Doriyaann: Angad has nothing but hatred for Sahiba after their marriage
MUMBAI:Star Plus’ newly launched show ‘Teri Meri Doriyaann’ by Cockrow and Shaika Films, has started on a very...
Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3: Kartik Aaryan to be back as Rooh Baba
MUMBAI :After the super success of Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2, the makers have now announced Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3 and it will star...
Recent Stories
Kartik Aaryan
Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3: Kartik Aaryan to be back as Rooh Baba

Latest Video

Related Stories
Kartik Aaryan
Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3: Kartik Aaryan to be back as Rooh Baba
Meet Girdhar Swami, the casting director who has given opportunities to many talented actors
Meet Girdhar Swami, the casting director who has given opportunities to many talented actors
Bhumi Pednekar
"She really does not have a fashion sense," say neizens as they troll Bhumi Pednekar
Randeep attends real-life Inspector
Randeep attends real-life Inspector Avinash's daughter's wedding, says it was 'surreal'
RRR
RRR for Oscars: Naatu Naatu singers Rahul Sipligunj and Kaala Bhairava to perform at the Academy Awards, netizens now hope for the award
Jayant
Exclusive! Crash course and Flesh fame actor Jayant Rawal roped in for movie Jawaan