Mini Taimur alert! Kareena Kapoor's newborn resembles Taimur

MUMBAI: Ever since Kareena and Saif Ali Khan were blessed with a baby boy, we have been curious to find out who the newborn resembles, Saif or Kareena?

Randhir Kapoor told ETimes, "Mujhe toh saare bachche ek jaise lagte hain (I think all babies look alike). Well, they were all saying there that he looks like his elder brother Taimur."

Kareena is doing fine and she and Saif are thrilled. Did Taimur break into a dance when he learned that he had a sibling? "He's too young to do so much," Randhir replied.

The actress had a C-section delivery. Her elder son Taimur, has been in the media spotlight since his and is often chased by photographers.

Credits: Times of India