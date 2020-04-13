Mira Rajput and Shahid Kapoor’s throwback photo is all things love; check

MUMBAI: Shahid Kapoor and Mira Rajput are one of the most popular and cutest celebrity couples. Fans love their adorable chemistry and the two set major relationship goals.

Every time, one of them shares a photo on social media, fans can’t stop gushing over it. Amidst the COVID 19 lockdown, Shahid and Mira are spending at home with Misha and Zain and fans can’t wait for them to share some updates on social media. While Mira often shares updates about what she has been cooking at home amidst the lockdown, Shahid can’t stop praising his wife and their fans love the PDA.

On Monday, Mira took to Instagram to share one of the throwback photos of Shahid and herself. In the adorable photo, we can see the Kabir Singh actor sitting next to his gorgeous wife while she leans on him and smiles for the camera. The duo looked absolutely mesmerizing together and the picture-perfect moment is just too cute to handle. Clad in an off-shoulder red top with a black trouser, Mira looked gorgeous while Shahid is seen sporting a casual look in the photo.

Take a look at Shahid Kapoor and Mira Rajput’s throwback photo here:

Credits: Pinkvilla