Mira Rajput is missing her wedding celebrations

MUMBAI: Actor Shahid Kapoor's wife Mira Rajput on Thursday went down memory lane and shared a beautiful picture from her pre-wedding celebrations.

Taking to her Instagram account, Mira posted the image from her 'chooda and kaleerey ceremony'.

In the photograph, the star wife is seen dressed up in yellow kurta and white pants.

"Down memory lane.. It's the bittersweet memories that are etched most strongly in one's heart. Missing the moment, missing the company, missing the celebration," Mira wrote.

Shahid and Mira got married in 2015 when she was only 21 years old. The couple has now two kids -- daughter Misha and son Zain.