Mira Rajput paints Shahid's initials on her neck

11 Mar 2020 01:06 PM
Actor Shahid Kapoor' s wife Mira Rajput Kapoor seems to be lost in the colours of love on Holi as she painted the initials of her husband's name on her neck.
 
Taking to her Instagram handle, Mira posted a photograph in which she is seen having Shahid's initials painted in red on her neck.
 
"Love life in technicolour," she captioned the image. Mira teamed up her Holi look with oversized sunglasses.
 
Mira and Shahid tied the knot in 2015. The couple has two children, daughter Misha and son Zain.
